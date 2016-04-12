Latest News



Bitwise has released (11/30/2016) their OS/2 port of Apache OpenOffice 4.1.3, which again reduces the memory footprint. Bitwise took over OpenOffice development from Mensys, but the primary developer on the project remains the same; they allow you to purchase the software in their online shop, as a means of donating to the ongoing development. Bug reports can be filed in the OpenOffice Bugzilla, and presumably the OS/2 source code continues to be available in the Subversion repository. There are plans for future updates to the WPS integration package, but reports indicate the previous version from Mensys continues to function with this release; it extends the WPS data file class to recognize OpenOffice.org document files, has integrated support for WPS-Wizard hint and folder info area, and provides Rexx hooks for reading document properties. From OS2World.



Arca Noae announced some updates on ArcaOS 5 (code name Blue Lion). It is scheduled for GA release on March 31, 2017, and is planned to include: XWorkplace with ArcaOS branding and exclusive features (such as a new Removable Device widget); new apps including DVD Tools, Archive Tool, Dynamic Icons, ArcaBar, Lucide Document Viewer, and much more; new network filesystem connectivity (Samba 4?); updated kernel, with fixes and enhancements to better handle modern memory-hungry apps; new loader, allowing use of RAM above 4GB as a RAM disk; brand new installer; updated SNAP accelerated video driver; and more. To tide you over until then, they have released a free screensaver module. From VOICE News.



Arca Noae has been working with Paul Smedley to bring Kerberos and Samba 4.4 to OS/2. Paul had a presentation at Warpstock (YouTube video, slides) on the topic, and has made available some initial binaries for testing, which requires manually updating an existing installation of the Netdrive plugin. See the OS2World forum thread for all the details, including the latest (12/22/2016) update based on Samba 4.4.8.



The bitwiseworks Firefox fork began working on a port of Firefox 45.5esr at the end of November, and hopefully will have a working build out before it is obsoleted by 52esr, which is currently scheduled for early March. The 45esr branch will get the last security updates in mid-April. In semi-related news, the SeaMonkey project finally released a new version, after struggling for most of the year (they skipped from 2.40 to 2.46). This means that an OS/2 build against 45esr would be equivalent to 2.42, which was never released on other platforms, and thus may have some extra problems.



Martin Iturbide from OS2World did live streaming from Warpstock, and the videos are available for viewing on YouTube. There are also some photos from the event. The sessions included: recent progress and future plans for device drivers, a live installation demo of Blue Lion aka ArcaOS 5.0, Samba 4, NetDrive, and Bitwise projects.



Roderick Klein wrote an article describing how VOICE has been spending donations, as well as where it plans to invest going forward. Most money came from PMMail licenses, and it has been spent on os2.org, Netlabs.org, funding BitWise Works to port Qt 5.5, hardware for webcam drivers, improvements to XWorkplace, and Warpstock events. There are plans to host an RPM repository, get the VOICE Newsletter going again, and perhaps run a YouTube channel. From VOICE News.



A year after the open letter for the Apache Foundation to acknowledge that OpenOffice is dead, there is discussion within the project to retire it, due to a lack of developers. The IBM Lotus Symphony team quit working on the project years ago, and it has been mostly abandoned for some time. Unfortunately, the OS/2 support was removed from LibreOffice source code long ago.



The first issue of OS/2 Lab Notes has been made freely available as a PDF file. Printed issues are available for purchase; licensed users of PAF and/or OWPZip are entitled to free issues. From VOICE News.



Dave Yeo has released (7/17/2016) a second build of SeaMonkey 2.35, based on Gecko 38.8esr, and including the latest patches from the Bitwise fork of Firefox. There are additional external dependencies required now; see my Warpzilla Tips page for more information, and updated mozsupport and mozmedia packages.



Dave Yeo released (7/10/2016) a build of Thunderbird 38.8.0. Note that it has the same limitations as the current Firefox build; notably, printing support is broken. See my Warpzilla Tips page for more information.



Warpstock Europe 2017 will be held May 20-21 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with a possible social event on Friday evening. Registration will be 50 Euro, and there will be a video stream for those who cannot attend in person. From VOICE News.



Lars Erdmann gave an interview about USB driver development at Warpstock Europe.



Arca Noae is asking for community assistance to gather as many MACHINE.CFG files from eComStation installations as possible. This will allow them to optimize the installation of Blue Lion for the types of hardware actively in use. From VOICE News.



VLC media player version 2.2.4 has been ported (6/6/2016) to OS/2. This is a highly portable multimedia player and multimedia framework capable of reading most audio and video formats (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, DivX, MPEG-1, MP3, OGG, AAC) as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.



The bitwiseworks Firefox fork has released (5/27/2016) a new build, based on Gecko 38.8.0esr. This version fixes the problems with saved passwords, features support for downloadable web fonts, and enables MP4 video playback, but printing support is broken; printing to PDF is still possible. There are several additional external dependencies required now; see the README file, or my Warpzilla Tips page for a support package. You can donate to bitwise projects by buying sponsor units via their online shop.



Lewis Rosenthal's presentation at Warpstock Europe was covered in a TechRepublic article, where it was revealed that the new OS/2 distribution code named Blue Lion would be called ArcaOS 5.0, and is expected to be released before the end of 2016. Version 5.1 will provide additional language support, and is tentatively planned for a 2017 release. There will be a Commercial Edition with 12 months of updates and priority support, and a Personal Edition with 6 months of updates and support, offered at a lower price; pricing is not yet finalized. From OS2World and VOICE News.



bww and Arca Noae are actively seeking one or more developers to work on the Eclipse SWT project (also used used by SmartSVN and SmartGit) and ultimately, the next OpenJDK build. This is funded development work, while the end product will remain freely available to all. Previous efforts included improving the Odin32 library to support needed functionality; presumably, that would still be a part of this project. Thanks to Lewis Rosenthal for the info.



Lewis Rosenthal announced at Warpstock that Arca Noae is now licensed by IBM to create a new OS/2 distribution; it is currently codenamed "Blue Lion" and has a tentative release of Q3 2016. It will be based on OS/2 Warp 4.52 (MCP2) and the SMP kernel, with a new installer which does not require floppies or optical media (USB and possibly network installs), the Arca Noae driver updates including ACPI, USB, and MultiMac, and an updated version of SNAP Graphics. Lewis made it clear that there is no agreement between Arca Noae and XEU (formerly Mensys), and they intend to be a better OS/2 distribution than eComstation. Note that eComstation has been effectively dead since December 2013, despite some vague promises earlier this year that 2.2 would finally be released in October 2015.